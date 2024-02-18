APSU Men’s Basketball beats North Alabama, clinches ASUN Championship berth

Florence, AL – Isaac Haney: Career night. Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team is postseason-bound and owner of a league-best five-game winning streak.

Haney’s career-high 32 points featured a 19-point second half, as he helped lead Austin Peay State University to an 87-79 victory against North Alabama at Flowers Hall, in turn, clinching the program’s first berth in next month’s Atlantic Sun Conference Championship.

Haney’s point total – which came on a 55.6% / 71.4% / 87.5% shooting split (field goal, three-point, and free throw percentage) – is the second-highest by a Governor this season and the West Plains, Missouri native’s third time scoring at least 20 points.

He was followed in scoring by Dezi Jones’ 24-point performance, the graduate student guards’ third-straight and eighth overall 20-point night of the season. Additionally, Sai Witt notched his second-straight double-double in a 13-point, 10-rebound outing, marking his third overall of the 2023-24 campaign.

Collectively, the Governors shot a season-best 55.6% (10-of-18) from three-point range in the win, while also shooting a season-high 88.5% (23-of-26) from the charity stripe in their fifth-highest scoring night of the season and third in ASUN Conference action.

North Alabama (13-14, 7-6 ASUN) made their first four shots from the field to jump out to an 8-4 lead in the first 3:29, but a trio of three-pointers and a Ja’Monta Black driving layup led to a two-minute, 11-0 run by APSU to retake the lead.

The APSU Govs maintained the lead until 11:21 remaining in the first half when an 8-0 UNA run gave the Lions a one-point lead at 21-20, but five-straight points by Jones returned the advantage to Austin Peay.

The Lions trimmed their deficit to as few as one point – with that coming at the 4:50 mark in the period – but the Govs connected on four of their final five attempts from the field in the last four minutes and led 43-38 through the first 20 minutes.

Haney led the game with 13 first-half points, while Jones connected on four of his nine attempts from the field and two of his three from range for 12 points in 20 minutes.

Austin Peay State University held North Alabama to 1-of-7 seven from the field to open the second half and led 54-42 prior to the first media.

The Lions held the Governors scoreless for over five minutes midway through the period and used an 11-0 run to trim its deficit back down to one at 66-65 with 6:16 remaining, but a White layup followed a Witt old-fashioned three-point play extended the lead back to six.

After having its lead trimmed to one score for the final time at 74-72, Haney scored five of the game’s next nine points to put APSU up by seven with 1:54 to play.

From there, Jones connected on 6-of-7 attempts from the line to cement the win and clinch the postseason berth.

The Difference

Free throws and, of course, Isaac Haney. The Governors made 23-of-26 free throws, including 12-of-13 in the second half, and outscored the Lions by nine at the stripe. Haney’s career-high 32 points also helped lead the APSU Govs to the win.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University claimed its fifth-straight win of the season and second-straight on the road.

The Governors improved to 15-13 overall and 8-5 in ASUN Conference play.

Austin Peay State University clinched its first postseason berth as a member of the ASUN Conference in the win. It is the Govs’ first trip to the postseason since the 2021-22 season while they were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

APSU shot a season-high 55.6% from three-point range.

The Governors’ 51.9 field-goal percentage is their sixth-best of the season and marks as many games in 2023-24 of hitting at least half their attempts from the field.

Austin Peay State University improved to 10-1 when scoring at least 80 points this season and 8-0 when scoring at least 83.

Isaac Haney’s 32 points bested his previous career high of 24, which he set earlier this season – also against North Alabama.

Haney’s 32 points are the second-most by a Governor this season, trailing only DeMarcus Sharp’s 33 points against Sacramento State on November 22nd in the 2023 SoCal Challenge.

Haney led the APSU Govs in scoring for the second time this season, while Sai Witt paced the team in rebounds for the seventh time.

Dezi Jones notched his second-straight game of scoring at least 20, totaling 49 points in APSU’s wins over the week. His 24 points tonight marked his second time scoring 20 points in back-to-back points this season.

Austin Peay State University made 10 three-pointers against the Lions, their 12th time reaching the mark this season. They are 9-3 in such games.

The APSU Govs have had multiple 20-point scorers in back-to-back games now.

Dezi Jones’ seven assists are tied for his second-most this season.

Sai Witt notched his second-straight double-double to bring his season total to three. Witt is the first Gov since DeMarcus Sharp (November 6th-14th) to have back-to-back double-doubles.

The starting lineup of Dezi Jones, Ja’Monta Black, Dez White, Isaac Haney, and Sai Witt improved to 5-0 on the season, and still are the only starting lineup to be undefeated with at least two games started.

Austin Peay State University improved to 11-2 when shooting a higher clip from floor than the opponent.

The APSU Govs now are 10-2 when attempting more free throws than the opposition and 10-0 when making more attempts from the stripe.

Austin Peay State University protected a halftime lead for the 10th time this season, and now are 10-3 when leading at the break.



The Govs improved to 5-5 when wearing black jerseys, 5-0 in the month of February, 5-6 in Saturday games, and 7-6 in games following a win.



With his two three-pointers, Ja’Monta Black brought his season total to 95 – still the third-most in program history, but now only eight from breaking Todd Babington’s single-season record.

Coach’s Corner

Overall Thoughts… “I am just so happy for the city of Clarksville. I am so thankful to Austin Peay for showing unconditional love and support. I am also thankful that our guys are showing a resilient DNA to fight for The Peay and the city of Clarksville and Fort Campbell. That is what it is all about. We are all kin in this thing. We are all on one accord and in unison and we are all on the same page and doing something great for our community.”

On Isaac Haney’s Performance… “He is a warrior, as well as all these other guys on the team. We went to him tonight, and had some actions that went his way tonight and he was able to cause some friction. We always know Haney can bring friction to the table. He understands his role on this team. We are so thankful for his friction and just thankful for everyone on this team – the ones that played and the ones that did not play – we are thankful for all of them bringing their love and energy which has helped us get over the hump.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The final stretch. The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team is home for the final three games of the regular season, beginning with a Saturday 4:15pm contest against Lipscomb.