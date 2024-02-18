Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 18th-22nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As the new week unfolds, Clarksville-Montgomery County’s weather will have several changes in conditions, from clear skies to the possibility of thunderstorms.

Tonight, clear skies prevail, with a low temperature dipping to 25°F. Initially, around 5 mph, the gentle west-southwest wind will gradually become calm as the evening unfolds.

Expect abundant sunshine throughout the day on Monday, Presidents Day, with a delightful high temperature reaching 55°F. The morning breeze, initially calm, will shift to a southwest direction at around 5 mph.

Mostly clear conditions persist Monday night, and the mercury settles around 32°F. The gentle southwest wind will transition to a south-southeast flow during the evening, maintaining a pace of approximately 5 mph.

Tuesday brings another sunny day with the thermometer climbing to 60°F. A south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will accompany the pleasant weather.

It will be mostly clear Tuesday night, and the temperature hovers near 40°F. A gentle south wind of about 5 mph will keep things comfortable.

Mostly sunny skies grace the landscape on Wednesday, and the daytime high reaches 67°F. Expect a south-southwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph.

As midnight approaches on Wednesday night, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The sky turns mostly cloudy, and the overnight low settles around 52°F—brace for a south wind of approximately 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

During the day Thursday, expect a chance of showers, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. The high temperature peaks near 63°F. The south wind, initially at 15 mph, will shift to a westward direction in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 25 mph, and the chance of precipitation stands at 80 percent.

On Thursday night before midnight, showers are likely, accompanied by a potential thunderstorm. The sky remains mostly cloudy, and the nighttime low settles around 41°F. A north-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will usher in the wet weather. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Stay weather-wise and keep in touch with Clarksville Online for changing weather conditions.