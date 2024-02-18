Fort Campbell families find new opportunities in Family Child Care Program

Fort Campbell, KY – At the heart of Fort Campbell’s support system for military families lies the Family Child Care (FCC) program, a vital component of the Child and Youth Services (CYS) childcare system.

FCC offers a lifeline to Army families, providing high-quality, home-based care for children aged 4 weeks to 12 years old, within the confines of government-owned and government-leased housing on post.

Setting itself apart with its unique array of services, FCC caters to the diverse needs of Fort Campbell families by offering flexible care options such as full-day, part-day, extended/overnight, weekend, and hourly care. This flexibility not only accommodates the demanding schedules of military life but also extends a comforting embrace to families facing the challenges of balancing work and childcare responsibilities.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of the children under its care is paramount to the FCC program at Fort Campbell. FCC providers undergo rigorous vetting procedures, including background checks, regular home inspections, and ongoing professional development, to ensure that only the most qualified individuals are entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing young minds.

Reflecting on the significance of their work within the Fort Campbell community, Amanda Crofutt, an FCC provider with over a decade of experience, shares, “It’s really important to me that I am here to provide for Soldiers… So being able to provide that safe, loving, secure, educational environment while having a fun environment for children of Soldiers and families… It’s something that I have a big passion for.”

Barbara Robinson, FCC director at Fort Campbell, echoes Crofutt’s sentiments, emphasizing the program’s role as a “home away from home” for military families. Robinson also highlights the convenience of caring for siblings at the same location for parents, underscoring FCC’s commitment to meeting the unique needs of Army families.

While the road to becoming an FCC provider may seem daunting, Robinson is quick to reassure prospective candidates that the rewards far outweigh the challenges. “If you have a passion and love for children… Family Child Care is for you. So, we’re looking for you. And so, we would love to have you,” she affirms.

As Fort Campbell continues to uphold its commitment to supporting military families, the FCC program offers not only employment prospects but also a sense of belonging and community cohesion within the military environment.

In the journey toward building stronger, more resilient military families, FCC remains a steadfast ally, empowering Fort Campbell families to thrive amidst the challenges of military life.



“If you’re enthusiastic about childcare and committed to making a positive impact on children’s lives, possessing creativity, energy, and a sincere love for working with kids, consider transforming your passion into a fulfilling business opportunity by becoming a childcare provider,” Robinson said. “Join us in providing quality and affordable childcare while making a meaningful difference in your community.”



For more information on becoming an FCC provider, visit https://campbell.armymwr.com/programs/cys-s/family-child-care