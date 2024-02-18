Fundraiser at The Fallen Brewery

Clarksville, TN – Local musicians reacted quickly in the wake of December’s devastating tornado to raise money and collect other donations that would benefit victims affected by that tragic event. The owners of The Fallen Brewery were whole-heartedly on board.

Heather Manese said, “Tonight, we are hosting a show for Clarksville. It’s a benefit show here at The Fallen Brewery. It was actually Britt Digman’s idea. He texted me immediately after the tornado hit, and very quickly, we were able to get all the musicians on board and a food truck lined up.

“The objective for this evening is to raise money and accept other donations for YaiPak Outreach. We know that they desperately need funds and a variety of items donated so they can assist tornado victims. And we’re just doing our part to help the community, especially those affected by the tornado.”

Photo Gallery