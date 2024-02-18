Marsha Blackburn Report: Getting Accountability For The Border Crisis

Washington, D.C. – Under the Joe Biden administration, there have been over 9 million illegal encounters at the border. Secretary Mayorkas is not just failing at his job, he is upending the foundation of our democracy: the rule of law.

At every opportunity, Secretary Mayorkas has led the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritize making illegal immigration legal and putting lawbreakers ahead of law-abiding Americans.

Under his watch, illegally entering our country is no longer a crime. The current Secretary of Homeland Security is not doing his job to secure the homeland, and when given the opportunity, I will vote to convict him.

Weekly Rundown

We need to secure our border first and foremost. I fully support Israel’s fight against Hamas terrorists, Ukraine’s fight against Russia, and Taiwan’s fight for freedom against Communist China. However, we need a full accounting of what has been spent in Ukraine, along with a clear and winning strategy for the war. The foreign aid deal pushed by Senator Schumer would also provide funding to Gaza that would inevitably end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists. I introduced numerous measures to improve the legislation and have pushed a standalone bill to support Israel, none of which were even considered. Read more here.

Law enforcement officers risk their lives to ensure our safety every day. I am devastated by the senseless murder of a Blount County, Tennessee deputy and the attempted murder of another, and I believe we should honor their sacrifice. This week, I helped lead the Justice for Fallen Law Enforcement Act, legislation that would require any individual convicted of murdering a federal, state, and local law enforcement officer to receive the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Last week, I pushed the Senate to pass my Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act. The pilot shortage is leading to a loss of air service across the country especially in our regional and rural airports. I will continue to fight to raise the pilot retirement age from 65 to 67 and allow experienced pilots to fly, train, and teach the next generation. This legislation is critical to ending the chaos at our airports and in the skies.

It is always a pleasure having Tennesseans in DC. I had the opportunity to meet with leaders of Tennessee higher education with the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities to discuss issues that students are experiencing with the U.S. Department of Education. In my meeting with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, we discussed infrastructure developments in the state. I welcomed Habitat for Humanity to discuss their efforts to make housing more affordable for Tennesseans.



My 95 County Tour continued this week in Middle and West Tennessee. In Hickman and Perry county residents shared their concerns about mental health and drug use in the region. I am committed to working with local officials to combat these issues and find systemic solutions. In West Tennessee, Henderson and Decatur county officials shared their preparation for significant economic growth, and I am looking forward to updates from the region.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI