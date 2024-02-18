Marsha Blackburn Report: Getting Accountability For The Border Crisis

Washington, D.C. – Under the Joe Biden administration, there have been over 9 million illegal encounters at the border. Secretary Mayorkas is not just failing at his job, he is upending the foundation of our democracy: the rule of law.
At every opportunity, Secretary Mayorkas has led the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritize making illegal immigration legal and putting lawbreakers ahead of law-abiding Americans.
Under his watch, illegally entering our country is no longer a crime. The current Secretary of Homeland Security is not doing his job to secure the homeland, and when given the opportunity, I will vote to convict him.
Weekly Rundown
We need to secure our border first and foremost. I fully support Israel’s fight against Hamas terrorists, Ukraine’s fight against Russia, and Taiwan’s fight for freedom against Communist China. However, we need a full accounting of what has been spent in Ukraine, along with a clear and winning strategy for the war. The foreign aid deal pushed by Senator Schumer would also provide funding to Gaza that would inevitably end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists. I introduced numerous measures to improve the legislation and have pushed a standalone bill to support Israel, none of which were even considered. Read more here.
Law enforcement officers risk their lives to ensure our safety every day. I am devastated by the senseless murder of a Blount County, Tennessee deputy and the attempted murder of another, and I believe we should honor their sacrifice. This week, I helped lead the Justice for Fallen Law Enforcement Act, legislation that would require any individual convicted of murdering a federal, state, and local law enforcement officer to receive the death penalty or life imprisonment.
Last week, I pushed the Senate to pass my Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act. The pilot shortage is leading to a loss of air service across the country especially in our regional and rural airports. I will continue to fight to raise the pilot retirement age from 65 to 67 and allow experienced pilots to fly, train, and teach the next generation. This legislation is critical to ending the chaos at our airports and in the skies.
My 95 County Tour continued this week in Middle and West Tennessee. In Hickman and Perry county residents shared their concerns about mental health and drug use in the region. I am committed to working with local officials to combat these issues and find systemic solutions. In West Tennessee, Henderson and Decatur county officials shared their preparation for significant economic growth, and I am looking forward to updates from the region.
Marsha’s Roundup
ICYMI
- This week, I reintroduced the Space National Guard Establishment Act of 2024 to establish a Space National Guard. By establishing a Space National Guard, we will be better prepared to take on the challenges from Communist China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea.
- In response to the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, Congress authorized SafeSport to serve as the independent national safe sport organization with the charge to safeguard amateur athletes against abuse – including emotional, physical, and sexual abuse – in sports. Last week, I led a bipartisan effort with Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.), sending letters to over 50 national governing bodies to request feedback on the reports that SafeSport is not fulfilling its mission ahead of the 2024 Olympics.
- If you are planning on traveling abroad this summer, now is the perfect time to renew your passport. If you need further assistance, please contact one of my six state offices.