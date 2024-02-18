38.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Business

Old Glory Distilling Co. holds Grand Opening for brand-new Restaurant & Silo Park

News Staff
By News Staff

Old Glory DistillingClarksville, TN Old Glory Distilling Co., a Clarksville-based bourbon distillery known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, has officially opened the doors to its brand-new Restaurant & Silo Park. 

“We created this space with the intention of not just establishing ourselves as a must-visit destination, but also to give the Clarksville community a lively, welcoming place to gather for good times and even better food and spirits,” shared Matt Cunningham, founder and CEO of Old Glory Distilling Co. “Our team is here training, the grill is on, and we’re gearing up to serve a true taste of Tennessee. We can’t wait to have you here.”  

Smoked Brisket at Old Glory Distilling Co
Smoked Brisket at Old Glory Distilling Co

The dynamic restaurant features a fusion of indoor and outdoor seating, complete with entertainment spaces and a full bar experience, all thoughtfully arranged to foster a spirited and welcoming ambiance. Old Glory has curated a venue for guests of all ages to enjoy. 

The menu features dishes made from scratch inspired by their signature bourbons, offering patrons a taste of the fun, Southern spirit. 

Old Glory Distilling Co Table
Old Glory Distilling Co Table

Drawing inspiration from traditional Southern recipes infused with a playful twist, the new menu offers a diverse selection of tacos, salads, sandwiches, desserts, shared plates, and more.

With signature items like the Chicken-Bourbon-Mac, a smoked chicken with sharp white cheddar, asiago and whiskey BBQ sauce, and the Smoked Prime Rib, a quality cut of meat smoked for eight hours and served with homemade au jus, au gratin potatoes and broccoli casserole, the menu’s dishes mirror the meticulous care and attention given to Old Glory’s signature spirits. 

Old Glory Distilling Co - Old Fashioned
Old Glory Distilling Co – Old Fashioned

Between the welcoming and modern setting and the variety of meal options, The Restaurant & Silo Park at Old Glory Distilling Co. is sure to provide all guests with something to enjoy and come back for. 

Explore more of Old Glory’s offerings and plan your visit at oldglorydistilling.com. 

About Old Glory Distilling Co.  

Old Glory Distilling Co Restaurant BarSince opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors.

This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards. 

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
Women’s Power & Purpose Conference: Liz Rose

Chinese New Year

Unleashing Your Potential at Wildside Combat Sports Center

