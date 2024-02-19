Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Dezi Jones receives Second-Straight ASUN Newcomer of the Week award

Atlanta, GA – Dezi Jones was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week for the second-straight week after helping lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team to a pair of road wins and clinching the program’s first-ever ASUN postseason berth, the league announced Monday.

Jones averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game in wins at Central Arkansas and North Alabama while shooting 40.6% and 60.0% from the field and three-point range, respectively.

Jones began his week with a 25-point, four-rebound, five-steal performance in the Governors’ 77-67 win at Central Arkansas on Thursday. It marked his seventh 20-point outing of the season and fifth of ASUN Conference play.

The Hannibal, Missouri native’s five steals against the Bears marked a career-high, while he also connected on a season-best nine attempts from the charity stripe on as many attempts.

The graduate student guard followed his performance against UCA with another masterful outing at North Alabama with 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals, to help APSU clinch its ASUN Championship berth and secure its league-best fifth straight win.

Jones’ 24 and 25-point performances this week were the ninth and 10th-highest scoring nights by a Governor this season, while his seven assists against the Lions tied for the second-most by a Gov this season, trailing only his own eight-assist night against North Florida, February 3rd.

Jones is one of four players to appear in all 28 games this season and has earned 18 starts, including eight starts in conference play. He leads the APPSU Govs with 215 points, 45 assists, 18 steals, and 74 made field goals during ASUN action.

Through the Governors’ five-game winning streak, Jones is averaging 23.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while compiling a shooting split of 47.1 / 54.2 / 88.3 (field goal, three-point, and free throw percentage, respectively).

The Governors look to continue their league-best winning streak going into the final three games of the regular season, beginning this weekend with a Saturday 4:15pm contest against Lipscomb on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

