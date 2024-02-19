50.1 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis beats Southern Indiana, falls to St. Louis

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Splits Matches in Evansville. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisEvansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis picked up a 4-3 win against Southern Indiana but dropped a 4-3 decision to St. Louis on Saturday and Sunday at the Evansville Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (3-1) earned its first point against Southern Indiana with Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub’s 6-1 victory over Axel Sabourin and Mathys Bove and Javier Tortajada and Brodi Van Glen’s 6-2 victory against Dylan Brown and Guy Finkelstein. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis’s match went unfinished at 4-3 with the doubles point already in hand.

Minami went 6-4, 7-5 in his match followed by Becchis’s 6-0, 6-3 victory. Van Glen earned the Governor’s last point with his 6-4, 6-1 win. Schaub fell to Bove 4-6, 0-6 with Bolton and Tortajada falling to the Screaming Eagles.

Through the APSU Govs secured the doubles point against St. Louis with Minami and Schaub’s 6-1 win, followed by Bolton and Becchis 6-3 victory, Minami and Becchis were the only two Govs to win their singles matches, giving St. Louis the 4-3 victory.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action on February 23rd as they travel to face Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

