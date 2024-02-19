56 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 19, 2024
Arts/Leisure

Longevity Noodles (Changshu Mian) Recipe

Longevity Noodles
Longevity Noodles

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Delight your senses with our Longevity Noodles, a symbolic and delectable dish rooted in Chinese culinary traditions. These lengthy strands, often kept uncut to represent a wish for a long and prosperous life, are the heart of this recipe.

Boiled to perfection and combined with a medley of vibrant vegetables, the dish harmoniously balances textures and flavors.

Ingredients

1 pound Chinese longevity noodles or thin egg noodles
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced
2 cups baby Bok-choy, chopped
1 medium carrot, julienned
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
4 green onions, sliced (for garnish)

Instructions

Boil noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add minced garlic and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

Add shiitake mushrooms, baby Bok-choy, and julienned carrot. Stir-fry for 3-4 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp.

In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper. Pour the sauce over the vegetables in the wok.

Add the cooked noodles to the wok and toss everything together until well combined and heated through.

Adjust seasoning to taste.

Garnish with sliced green onions before serving.

Note: Longevity noodles are often kept long to symbolize a wish for a long life, avoid cutting the noodles and encourage guests to slurp the noodles without breaking them for good luck. Serves 4 people.

