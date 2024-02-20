APSU Baseball gets 3-2 win over Mississippi State

Starkville, MS – Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar homered as part of a three-RBI day and starting pitcher Lyle Miller-Green tossed five shutout innings, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a 3-2 victory against Mississippi State on Tuesday night at Dudy Noble Field.

The win was Austin Peay’s (3-1) first in its sixth visit to Mississippi State. It also was the Govs third win against the Bulldogs and first since sweeping a midweek pair in Clarksville during the 2007 season.

The Governors set the tone early with leadoff hitter Clayton Gray and Miller-Green hitting singles through the left side. With one out, Gazdar hammered a single through the left side to drive in Gray for the game’s first run.

Two innings later, the APSU Govs looked set to add to its lead with Gray reaching on an infield single to start the inning. Miller-Green drove the ball toward the gap in right center, but MSU center fielder Connor Hujsak made a stellar running catch and threw to first to double up Gray. A pitch hit first baseman Justin Olson, and Gazdar followed and squared up a pitch for a two-run home run to center field, extending the APSU Govs lead to 3-0.

Miller-Green held Mississippi State (2-2) off the board for five innings, retiring seven consecutive batters at one point. He returned to start the sixth inning and the Bulldogs scratched out a run with a leadoff walk followed by a pair of singles. Reliever Kyle Klingenbeck took over and, after hitting a batter, recorded a pair of outs. He made way for Jackie Robinson who got a ground out to end the threat.

Robinson worked around a pair of walks in a scoreless seventh and opened the eighth with a pair of strikeouts. He handed the ball to Tyler Hampu who induced a flyout to end the eighth. He returned and walked the leadoff batter in the ninth but used two strikeouts and a foul out to end the game.

Gazdar was responsible for all three APSU runs in his 3-for-4, three RBI outing. Gray went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Miller-Green (1-0) picked up the win while holding MSU to two runs on four hits over his five-plus innings. The Govs pitching staff held the Bulldogs to four hits. Hampu picked up his first save while capping a bullpen effort that did not allow a run over its four innings.

Mississippi State starter Evan Siary (0-1) allowed one run on three hits over two innings in the loss. Left fielder Bryce Chance went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Bulldogs offense.



The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Mississippi State meet for Game 2 of the series on Wednesday 4:00pm contest that is available on the SEC Network+.

Notably

Gazdar Yardwork: Gazdar’s home run was his fourth as a Governor and first since May 6th, 2023, at Central Arkansas. It was the Govs’ ninth home run (Game 4) of the season, and he is the sixth different Governor to hit a home run.

LMG W: Miller-Green won a start for the first time since defeating Kennesaw State on April 7th, 2023.

LONELY BEAM: The APSU Govs were the lone ASUN baseball team to post a win Tuesday out of seven games played across the league.