Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf comes in 13th at World Golf Village Collegiate

St. Augustine, FL – Led by a final round three-under 69 and a 13th-place finish from Reece Britt, The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team finished in 13th place with a score of 887 at the World Golf Village Collegiate, Tuesday, at the King & Bear Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University shot a five-over 288 in the third round at the par-72, 7,068-yard track. The Governors finished three shots behind 12th-place Oakland and eight shots behind 11th-place Southern Indiana. The Govs also finished six strokes ahead of 14th-place North Carolina A&T and a dozen strokes ahead of 15th-place Lindenwood.

Britt used five third-round birdies to pick up 19 spots on the leaderboard and finish with an aggregate score of even-par 216. Britt’s third-round 69 also marked his team-leading fourth round in the 60s this season.

Daniel Love and Jakob Falk Schollert both shot four-over 76 in the third round and finished the tournament tied for 61st with scores of 225. In addition, Payne Elkins carded a 78 in the final round and finished tied for 73rd with a score of 228.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Logan Spurrier fired an even-par 72 to post the final counting score of the day for the APSU Govs. Spurrier picked up 10 spots on the leaderboard in the final round to finish the event tied for 89th with a score of 231.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf team tees it up again when it travels west for the GCU Invitational at the Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.