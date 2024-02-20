Austin Peay State University’s Volunteer Fair bring in Over 20 nonprofits forge new collaborations

Clarksville, TN – Last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) vibrant community united as faculty, staff, and students warmly welcomed over 20 esteemed nonprofit organizations to our first Volunteer Fair since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

This eagerly anticipated event provided a platform for students to explore many meaningful opportunities, with 20 diverse nonprofits in attendance.

Regardless of individual interests, attendees seized the chance to connect with community organizations actively effecting positive change.

Among the distinguished participants were notable entities such as:

American Red Cross

APSU SOS Food Pantry

ArtLink

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Blue Star Families

Broken Road Mounted Search and Rescue

Rescue Butterfly Moments Inc.

Ajax Turner 50+ Center

Clarksville-Montgomery County Adult Literacy Council

County Adult Literacy Council Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

County Public Library Clarksville Urban Ministries

Cleaning Hands for You

Community Action Partnership

Friends of Land Between the Lakes

Habitat for Humanity

Head Start

Loaves & Fishes

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Soldiers and Families Embrace d

d Southeastern Grasslands Institute

Thistle Farms

Walden’s Puddle Wildlife Center of Greater Nashville

Yaipak Outreach

The Volunteer Fair served as a platform for collaboration, allowing nonprofits to connect with students, faculty and staff members they may not typically engage with throughout the academic year. Hosted by the APSU Department of Community Engagement & Sustainability and Career Services, the event was curated by Meagan Potts, the community engagement coordinator. The goal was to empower students through purposeful and collaborative community service, raising awareness of pressing social and environmental issues.

“I liked the volunteer fair! I was able to see my friends find ways to get volunteer hours, and I was able to learn so much about Clarksville and the surrounding community! The event’s energy was supportive and a great learning experience,” said Kyra Lander, current Austin Peay student.

The Volunteer Fair exemplified Austin Peay State University’s commitment to community involvement and social responsibility. The collaboration between our institution and these esteemed nonprofit organizations underscored our collective dedication to effecting positive change within our local community. The Volunteer Fair was not just a meeting of minds; it was a celebration of altruism and a testament to the power of collective action in creating a brighter future for all.