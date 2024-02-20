Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 20th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 20th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Shug is a young female Collie mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Shug is currently learning to sit and stay and other basic commands. She is also working on potty training and is doing great!

She is full of energy, so if you’re looking to give up the gym membership, this girl can run and loves being outside, so you can easily get in your workouts!! Shug would love a big fenced yard and going on long walks. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Dawn is a young female Domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She is all about love and attention and will make a great companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Oda Mae is a lovely 3-year-old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter-trained. She does well with other cats, and she is very playful, cuddly, and absolutely loves attention. Oda Mae is a bit sassy, social, and lots of fun! She will do better in a calmer household and as long as she has her own space to retreat to she will be a happy girl.

Oda Mae can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Clover is a 2 year old sweet Dilute Calico. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, dewormed and Felv & FIV neg. She enjoys being outside during the day but likes to be carried inside at night!

For more information and application (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a sweet 6-year-old female Australian Cattle dog. She is fully vetted, spayed and on HW prevention. She loves to play ball and be around people. Pepper will be happy with a fenced yard and a family who will take her for walks and daily outings.

Cattle dogs require a “job” be it returning the ball, fetching the mail or something to keep them engaged. They are truly people pleasers. She will do well at agility, dock diving and even Barn hunts.

If you would love to add Pepper to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Meet Max! He is a super handsome, one-year-old large male Corgi. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, and working on house training, but for now, he is still rocking the “belly band” life and is special needs.

Water was withheld from Max for way too long periods of time during his short life which has caused this poor boy to develop UTI’s. They have been treated, and he will need a blood work check occasionally, but he seems to be on the mend! He loves to play and is good with older children. He teases cats and will need to be the only dog in the home due to his water guarding. He does struggle at times with many stairs so a home with fewer stairs would be wonderful.



His trauma is very understandable and this boy is funny, playful and has a whole lot of love to give considering all he has had to endure. Max deserves a family who will love and protect him for the rest of his life. Corgis are super smart, extremely loyal and will make a wonderful addition to any family!



Max can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Draco is a one-year-old male Sheepdoodle. He’s super friendly, affectionate and full of energy. His coat can be long but will need to be regularly groomed as with any doodle. He is fully vetted, microchipped, house trained and neutered.

Draco is good with other dogs and good with children but be mindful as he weighs a good 60+ pounds so he will need to be careful around young children just due to his energy and excitement. Draco will benefit from an active family that will keep him engaged and challenged. Agility, dock diving, and barn hunts will utilize his skills and keep him happy.

You can find Draco and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Hope! Hope is a 1-2 year old female Pittie mix. This sweetheart sadly was abandoned in a field with newborn puppies during the last snowstorm/freeze. She and her babies were rescued, and she is now looking for a forever home. Hope is in the process of getting vetted, waiting on a spay appointment, and is just so easy to walk and easy to love.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Castor is a 7-month-old male Tabby, and he is a superstar! Fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. He is very sweet, loyal, and good with other cats. He is happy with toys, cat trees, and anyplace he can sit up high.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Phoebe is a one-year-old female Australian Cattle Dog /Heeler mix. She is house/kennel trained, fully vetted, and spayed. She loves being outside so a fenced yard would be great. She is happy, content, and does play with other dogs but can be a little bossy, so a home with a male dog companion or else as the only pet would be best. She is curious about cats and loves children. This breed mix is super smart, and she will need a strong alpha leader.

If you would like to be part of her journey and can be that special person for Phoebe and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Dutchess is a 6-year-old female Pittie mix. She is fully vetted, house-trained, and spayed. Dutchess does well with other dogs, cats, and children. She is funny, affectionate, loyal, gentle, very smart, quiet, and a major couch potato! She is just waiting for her forever family to come to find her!

Her adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/dutchess or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Kevin is a 1-year-old male Chihuahua. He is fully vetted, not neutered yet and is kennel trained and doing great with house training too. He is just a sweetheart. He and his sister were found in a trash dump but he is now thriving and even got accepted to “Dogwarts” and is proudly wearing his Hufflepuff scarf.

When he isn’t busy practicing his spells on the kitties he is zooming around with the other dogs and just a happy guy looking for his forever family.

If you want more information on Kevin and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com