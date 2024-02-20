62.5 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Talaisha Webster
News

Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Talaisha Webster

News Staff
By News Staff
Talaisha Webster
Talaisha Webster

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Talaisha Webster. She was last seen on February 10th at her residence on Little Grove Lane.

Webster is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has long red, braided hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that she may be in the Nashville metropolitan area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective M. Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University’s Volunteer Fair bring in Over 20 nonprofits forge new collaborations
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online