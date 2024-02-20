Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Talaisha Webster

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Talaisha Webster. She was last seen on February 10th at her residence on Little Grove Lane.

Webster is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has long red, braided hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that she may be in the Nashville metropolitan area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective M. Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.