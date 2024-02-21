APSU Athletics Celebrates Military Appreciation Day with Brigadier General Wendell H. Gilbert Tennessee State Veterans’ Home

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Department hosted the staff and residents from the Brigadier General Wendell H. Gilbert Tennessee State Veterans’ Home on February 10 for special recognition and celebration as part of Military Appreciation Day during the women’s and men’s basketball games.

The Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes are dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to those who have honorably served our country. Austin Peay Athletics took the opportunity to express its gratitude and honored the veterans during a memorable event.

In addition, Austin Peay State University students and fans crafted valentines for the veterans, expressing their deep appreciation and love for the sacrifices made by these honorable individuals throughout the game.

[470cemter]

“As Clarksville’s Hometown Team, we are proud to support, celebrate, and encourage the outstanding men and women that have served our country,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison.

On Valentine’s Day, APSU football, volleyball, and women’s golf student-athletes personally delivered the valentines crafted during the event to the residents of the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home.

Austin Peay State University Athletics thanks the Brigadier General Wendell H. Gilbert Tennessee State Veterans’ Home for their service and sacrifice. APSU Athletics remains committed to fostering a strong bond between the community and those who have served our nation.