Austin Peay State University opens applications for new MBA program starting this fall

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is accepting applications for its innovative Master of Business Administration (MBA) program starting in the upcoming fall semester. The University’s College of Business is poised to welcome students into a curriculum tailored to the dynamic business landscape and the specific needs of the Middle Tennessee region.

The newly launched MBA program will support the business community by reflecting the region’s unique profile, including its significant military presence.

Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the Austin Peay State University College of Business, expressed his enthusiasm for the program’s potential impact on the local economy.

“The introduction of our MBA program is a transformative step in preparing our students for an ever-evolving business industry. It further demonstrates our commitment to fueling our region’s economic growth and development.”

Under the guidance of APSU College of Business Associate Dean, Dr. Emily Lean, the program – which carries the tagline “A New Way to MBA” – promises to equip students with the skills necessary to navigate and lead within today’s complex business environment.

“At Austin Peay State University, we believe in innovation and relevance. Our MBA program will not just meet the current needs of our students and regional employers but also adapt to the future of business,” she said. “We will mold leaders ready to make a tangible difference in their organizations and communities.”

As part of the program’s pledge to address the multifaceted nature of business, students can expect a rigorous curriculum highlighted by real-world application, stewardship, and strategic analysis. The program’s flexible structure, including online and potentially hybrid courses, ensures accessibility for working professionals and non-traditional students, aiming for an inclusive learning environment.

Business faculty bring a blend of scholarly excellence and hands-on experience to the classroom. The MBA program will foster a new generation of business leaders ready to excel in their chosen fields by combining theory and practice.

For further details on the MBA program and how to apply, contact Dr.?Lean at leane@apsu.edu or visit the APSU College of Business website or the MBA website.

“We are ready to usher in a new era of business education in Middle Tennessee,” Lean said. “This program is not just about awarding degrees; it’s about crafting leaders who are responsible, innovative and ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”