Hopkinsville Community College’s Got Talent event to be held this Thursday

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host its annual HCC’s Got Talent event on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, at 6:00pm in the Auditorium Building, Riley Lecture Hall. The performances will include HCC employees and students, along with community members.

Judges include HCC Senior Administrative Assistant Pat Hinton, HCC Assistant Professor of English Addison James, and retired veteran, local musician, and owner of Granny Sue Records Herman Outar. Prizes will be awarded for first place $100.00, second place $50.00, and third place $25.00.

The talent show is free open to the community. The HCC mascot, Pathfinder, will be welcoming guest prior to the show.

About Hopkinsville Community College



For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.