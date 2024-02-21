Thoughts of a Colored Man at the Roxy Regional Theatre to have Q&A Session at Thursday’s Performance

Clarksville, TN – If you have yet to experience Keenan Scott II’s Thoughts of a Colored Man at the Roxy Regional Theatre, this week brings your final four chances to catch this daringly universal new play celebrating the hopes, ambitions, joys, and triumphs of Black men in a world that often refuses to hear them.

You do not want to miss this incredibly talented cast!

Thursday, February 22nd at 7:00pm

Friday, February 23rd at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 24th at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 24th at 7:00pm

Make it an extra special evening, and join us this Thursday for our final “Thursday Talk-Back” with the director and cast as they offer more insight about their characters and the process of bringing this captivating piece to life!

In honor of our final Q&A session with the cast, enjoy $20.00 tickets to this Thursday’s performance with our “A 20 for your Thoughts” discount.

This offer must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can be redeemed online using the coupon code QANDA20 or by mentioning this discount when reserving by phone at 931.645.7699 or in person at the box office. This discount cannot be combined with any other offers and is only valid for the Thursday, February 22nd, performance.

Through the storytelling style of slam narrative, Thoughts of a Colored Man fuses spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm to explore the vibrant inner lives of seven Black men living in Brooklyn, identified only by the traits they embody: Lust, Love, Depression, Happiness, Wisdom, Anger and Passion. One of them, a finance director, leaves his luxurious condo to jog around their rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, just as a grocery-store clerk is starting another soul-crushing shift. At the bus stop, two best friends debate the intricacies of modern dating, while a basketball coach at the youth center grapples with his unrealized potential. At the hospital, a teacher and his father-in-law welcome a new life. And at the barbershop, the whole group meets for cuts and conversation as sparks fly over questions of identity and community. Starring Jaylan Downes, Corey Finley, Branden R. Mangan, Denzel McCausland, Elliott Winston Robinson, Rosha Washington and Shawn Whitsell, Thoughts of A Colored Man is directed by Deonté L. Warren and features costume design by Eboné Amos, percussive musical accompaniment by Bernard Lott, original artwork by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, sound, light and projection design by Kenneth L. Waters Jr., and original scene transition music by hip-hop artist ProphaSee. Please note: This production contains haze, strobe lighting effects, adult content and strong language which may not be suitable for all audiences.

