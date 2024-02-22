60.6 F
Friday, February 23, 2024
APSU Beach Volleyball kicks off 2024 at Grand Sands Tournament

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball begins Ginny Busse Era at Grand Sands Tournament. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball returns to the sand for the beginning of the 2024 season at the Grand Sands Tournament, hosted by Morehead State, Friday and Saturday, in Loveland, Ohio.

The eighth season of APSU beach volleyball kicks off with a Friday 9:00am match against Tusculum, followed by a match at 3:00pm against host Morehead State the same day. Play continues with an 11:00am Saturday match against Liberty and the APSU Govs take on Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Eastern Kentucky at 3:00pm the same day.

The 2024 roster includes seven returners in Payton Deidesheimer, Jamie Seward, Tristin Smith, Kelsey Mead, Mikayla Powell, Emily Freel, and Elizabeth Wheat

Seward appeared in all 29 matches for the APSU Govs, posting a 17-12 record. Her 17 wins were tied for third most by a Gov in the 2023 season. Powell also played in 29 matches with a 17-12 record. Wheat appeared in 28 matches and had a 15-13 record. 

Mead played in all 29 matches and led the Governors with a 20-9 record. Her .662 winning percentage ranks her second in program history, and her 49 career wins rank her fourth. 

Maggie Duyos, Montana-Rae Pelak, Aurora Bibolotti, Jillian Stein, Anna Rita, Anna Kate Clark, and Riley Marshall are all set to make their APSU beach volleyball debuts. 

