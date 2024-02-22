APSU Softball travels to Louisiana for LSU Tiger Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will face one of the toughest tournament fields in program history this weekend at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the Governors participate in nationally-ranked LSU’s Tiger Classic.

The Govs (5-1) will be joined in the classic field by Boise State, Houston, and No. 6/7 national-ranked LSU.

Austin Peay State University opens play on Friday at 11:00am versus Boise State, followed by an afternoon contest at 1:30pm versus Houston.

Saturday will see Austin Peay State University play a 1:30 pm rematch versus Boise State while facing the nationally-ranked LSU Tigers at 6:30pm.

The APSU Govs will conclude play at the Tiger Classic on Sunday at 11:00am with a single game versus Houston.

After their first two week’s of play, the Govs have five hitters batting over .400 led by graduate shortstop Gabi Apiag, who ends the weekend batting .538, including two doubles, five runs scored and three RBI.

Apiag is followed by senior catcher Mea Clark (.474, 1 HR, 3 RBI) and Kylie Campbell, Macee Roberts and Kendyl Weinzapfel, who all are batting .421, through six games.

In the circle, senior Jordan Benefiel leads the Govs pitching staff with a 3-0 record, including a 0.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched.

Juniors Ashley Martin and Samantha Miener have also picked up wins this season for APSU, while sophomore Emberly Nichols has a save to her credit.

Scouting the Opponents

About the Boise State Broncos

The Boise State Broncos of the Mountain West Conference enter the weekend with an 8-3 record, including a win versus then #20 ranked Northwestern to open the season.

Offensively, Boise State is led by Sophia Knight (.500, 4 2B, 3 RBI) and Sydney Groves (.393, 5 HR, 15 RBI), while Taylor Caudill leads the Broncos pitching staff with a 5-1 record, a 2.45 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched.

About the Houston Cougars



The Houston Cougars of the Big 12 Conference are 10-1 entering the weekend, including winning their last seven games.

Kennedy Thomas (.500, 1 HR, 11 RBI) and Bree Cantu (.464, 4 HR, 20 RBI) lead the Cougars offense, while Shelby Smith (5-0, 3.40 ERA, 12 K’s) tops Houston’s pitching staff.

About the #6/7 LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers of the Southeastern Conference enter their home classic undefeated, at 8-0, including wins versus nationally ranked Northwestern, Oklahoma State, and Washington.

Offensively, Karli Petty (.545, 3 2B, 10 RBI), Taylor Pleasants (.421, 2 HR, 17 RBI) and Raeleen Gutierrez (.400, 4 HR, 10 RBI) lead the LSU offensive attack.

In the circle, five different pitchers have picked up wins this season for the Tigers. Led by Sydney Berzon’s 3-0 mark, including a 4.28 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.

About APSU Softball



Austin Peay State University softball head coach Kassie Stanfill needs two wins to become the program’s all-time wins leader, with 135 career victories.

Jordan Benefiel needs one win to move alone into fourth place all-time in program history for career wins (44).



APSU’s games versus all its opponents this weekend at the Tiger Classic will be the first ever meetings in the program’s 39-year history versus the three.



The Tiger Classic marks the fourth in-season tournament the APSU Govs will have played in the State of Louisiana, having previously played in the Louisiana-Monroe Softball Classic (1989, 1990) and the 33rd Annual Louisiana Classic (2019).



Gabi Apiag, Mea Clark and Megan Hodum have reached base in each of the Govs six games this season.

Next Up For APSU Softball



Austin Peay opens the home part of its 2024 schedule on Thursday, February 29th at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as they host Big 12 Conference member Kansas to begin a 13-game homestand. The game begins at 5:00pm.