APSU Women’s Basketball earns ASUN Championship spot with 54-42 home win over Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team held Central Arkansas to a season-low 42 points on its way to a 54-42 Atlantic Sun Conference victory Thursday on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena, in turn, clinching a spot in the 2024 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship next month.

Austin Peay (14-13, 7-6 ASUN) and Central Arkansas (18-9, 10-4 ASUN) began with back-and-forth action, seeing 10 lead changes and three ties. The APSU Govs had a scoring drought from 4:23-0:37, allowing the Sugar Bears to lead by as many as six points at 18-12 with 2:03 remaining. A layup by Cur’Tiera Haywood with 37 seconds left trimmed the Govs’ deficit down to four at 18-14 heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter was the Govs’ most defensive, only allowing five Sugar Bears’ points while also holding them to a 22.2 field goal percentage. A quick layup by UCA’s Kinley Fisher, followed by a jumper by teammate Jada Upshaw, got the Sugar Bears back to their lead of six at 22-16 with seven minutes left in the half. The Govs responded with a 5-1 run, as Tiya Douglas’s jump shot tied the game 23-23. These would be the final points of the half and the Governors led the rest of the way, wire-to-wire.

Austin Peay State University enjoyed their most offensively efficient quarter in the third, scoring 19 points while only allowing eight points from UCA, with a 58.3 field-goal percentage. APSU took the 27-25 lead with a layup by Haywood two and a half minutes into the third quarter.

This sparked the Govs’ 6-0 run as they held the Sugar Bears scoreless from 9:06-5:35. UCA got as close as nine points at 38-29 with just under three minutes remaining in the frame, but the APSU Govs took the lead by as many as 13 with a layup by Shamarre Hale. The quarter ended with a layup by Fisher as the Govs took their 11-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Sugar Bears attempted to battle back in the fourth quarter but could not overcome their third-quarter deficit. The APSU Govs led by as many as 13 points three times during the final frame, with the last time being at 54-41 from a free throw from Anala Nelson with 35 seconds remaining. A free throw from Fisher got the Sugar Bears within 12 as the clock ran out, giving the Govs their 14th win of the season and clinching an ASUN Tournament berth.

The Difference

Third quarter efficiency. Austin Peay State University scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3PT) compared to the Central Arkansas’ eight. The APSU Govs also took advantage of the Sugar Bears’ 16 turnovers, scoring 15 points from them.

UCA was only able to score nine points from APSU’s 21 turnovers.

Inside the Box Score

Shamarre Hale led with 17 points, marking her 14th consecutive game in the double figures,

La’Nya Foster grabbed a team high eight rebounds.

The APSU Govs held the Sugar Bears to a season low 42 points, with their previous low being 43 against Florida Gulf Coast.

The APSU Govs improve to 8-7 at home and have each of the last two.

This was Brittany Young‘s 51st all-time win as the Governors’ head coach. She is 51-38 in her career.

Austin Peay State University is 5-0 when holding opponents to 50 or fewer points.



The win clinched a spot in the ASUN Championship for the second-straight season.



It is the third straight postseason appearance for the Govs under Young in as many seasons.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts North Alabama for Senior Day in a Saturday game at F&M Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 2:00pm.