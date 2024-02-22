Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis is on the road Friday to face Cumberlands

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team heads to Williamsburg, Kentucky to play Cumberlands in a Friday 1:00pm match at the UC Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (3-1) defeated Southern Indiana last Saturday in Evansville, Indiana. Sota Minami paired with Aeneas Schaub and Javier Tortajada paired with Bodi van Galen earned APSU the doubles point. Minami, Van Galen, and Giovanni Becchis won their singles matches, giving the APSU Govs a 4-3 victory.

The APSU Govs secured the doubles point against St. Louis. However, Minami and Becchis were the only two singles wins for the Governors, giving St. Louis the 4-3 win.

This will be the third meeting of the Governors and the Patriots, with the Patriots being undefeated against Austin Peay State University. The teams’ last meeting was February 23rd, as Cumberlands earned the 4-3 victory.