Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis’ Jana Leder named ASUN Player of the Week

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis student-athlete Jana Leder earned Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week honors, the league announced Wednesday.

Leder went undefeated last week with a 6-4, 7-5 victory against Middle Tennessee’s Sana Garakani and a 6-1, 6-1 win over Southern Indiana’s Lauren Rowe.

The graduate student helped the APSU Govs secure doubles points playing with Luca Bohlen with a 6-3 victory over MTSU and a 6-0 win against Southern Indiana.

Leder’s wins contributed to the Governors’ sweep against Southern Indiana, which was the first sweep since they defeated Queens on April 23rd.

Leder and the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team are back in action on Sunday as they take on Vanderbilt at 10:30am in Nashville.