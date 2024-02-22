Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 22nd-26th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As we enter the last week of February, Clarksville and Montgomery County is in for a mix of weather conditions.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected before 9:00pm Thursday night, followed by a chance of showers between 9:00pm and 11:00pm—the low temperature is expected to be around 43°F. A southwest wind will transition to north-northwest after midnight, with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%, with new amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible.

Expect a sunny day with a high near 60°F on Friday. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 39°F with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with a high near 48°F. There will be a north-northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Clear conditions prevail on Saturday night, and the temperature drops to around 30°F. The wind will be out of the north, transitioning to the south after midnight at around 5 mph.

Expect abundant sunshine on Sunday with a high near 65°F and a south-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Sunday night remains partly cloudy, with a low around 51°F, a south-southwest wind at around 15 mph, and gusts up to 20 mph.

Come Monday, the skies will be mostly sunny for the new work week, with temperatures rising to a high near 70°F. There will be a south-southwest wind at around 15 mph that can gust up to 20 mph.

Rain is back in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast Monday night, with a 20% chance of showers after midnight. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 59°F.

Stay in tune with Clarksville Online for any weather changes throughout the weekend.