Former Partner of Middle Tennessee Pie Five Restaurants Pleads Guilty to Theft and Tax Evasion

Nashville, TN – The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Richard Davis, former partner of multiple Middle Tennessee Pie Five restaurants, pleading guilty to theft and tax evasion Thursday.

Judge Cheryl Blackburn accepted Davis’ guilty plea to theft and tax evasion stemming from Davis’ failure to remit sales tax collected from customers. Blackburn sentenced Davis to 10 years of probation. She ordered him to pay restitution of $474,785.11.

“It is a felony for retailers to collect sales tax from the public and then fail to remit it to the state,” Tennessee Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.” It is a breach of the public trust, and the Department of Revenue will never quit pursuing criminal sanctions to provide accountability for these actions.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Glenn Funk’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at 800.FRAUDTX (372.8389).

