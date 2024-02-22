Glamour and Grace: Miss Tennessee USA 2024 Pageant Tickets Now Available

Clarksville, TN – More than 83 delegates from around the state will take the stage in Clarksville for the 2024 Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA Pageants on March 8th-9th, 2024 at Austin Peay State University. Organized and produced by Greenwood Productions, the pageant has been hosted in Clarksville since 1999.

The preliminary show will take place on Friday, March 8th at 7:30pm. On Saturday, March 9th, the final events will take place at 2:30pm and 7:00pm, where reigning Miss Tennessee USA Regan Ringler and Miss Tennessee Teen USA Blye Allen will crown their successors. Both the Miss and Teen winners will represent the State of Tennessee at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants in 2024.

Applications for the pageant and qualifications can be found on www.misstennesseeusa.com under the “Apply Now” section.

“We are excited to welcome the Miss Tennessee USA pageant back to Clarksville,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chairman Jerry Allbert. “This event is a wonderful way to showcase Clarksville and Austin Peay State University to visitors from across the state. We truly appreciate our long-standing relationship with Mrs. Greenwood and the Miss Tennessee USA program.”

The events will take place in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall at Austin Peay State University’s Music/Mass Communication Building at 8th Street and Marion Street in Clarksville.

Tickets will go on sale February 14th. Tickets for both the preliminary and final shows must be purchased in advance online at www.misstennesseeusa.com/tickets

About the Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageants

Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageants are part of the Miss Universe Organization and have been hosted in Clarksville since 1999. Since its founding in 1952, thousands of young women have been involved in the organization.

For more information on the pageant and to see the delegates visit www.misstennesseeusa.com.