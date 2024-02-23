Austin Peay State University Softball loses to Boise State, Houston at LSU Tiger Classic

Baton Rouge, LA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team saw Kylie Campbell collect three hits and a walk Friday versus Boise State and Houston in the opening day of the LSU Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but it wasn’t enough, as the Governors fell to the Broncos and Cougars by 10-3 and 10-1 finals.

Campbell, who also scored two runs on the day, was joined by Morgan Zuege and Macee Roberts as Governors who recorded more than one hit on the opening day of the classic.

Game 1

Boise State 10, Austin Peay 3

After a scoreless first inning by both teams, the Governors (5-3) saw the Broncos (9-4) take the lead on a pair of two-run innings, coming in the second and third, with the score remaining that way until the fourth, when the APSU Govs pushed a run across, making it 4-1.

Campbell would open the inning with a walk followed by a single by Roberts to move her into scoring position. Two batters later, Kiley Hinton would drive Campbell in with a single.

Boise State would extend its lead to the top of the sixth scoring three runs, going up 7-1, but Austin Peay State University responded with a pair of runs of its own at the bottom of the inning.

A double by Campbell started things, followed by a run-scoring single by Roberts, driving in Campbell.

After a ground out moved Roberts to third, she would score on a sacrifice fly by Brie Howard. And cutting the deficit to 7-3.

But that would be as close as the APSU Govs would get the rest of the way, as the Broncos added three more runs in the top of the seventh for the 10-3 final.

Game 2

Houston 10, Austin Peay 1

A seven-run second inning got the APSU Govs in a hole early-on versus the Cougars (11-1), with only four of the runs being earned, due to an Austin Peay State University error.

Austin Peay State University would score its lone run in the bottom of the inning, with Kendyl Weinzapfel drawing a one-out walk, and then move around the bases on back-to-back infield singles by Gabi Apiag and Megan Hodum to load the bases with one-out.

Zuege would then follow with a single through the right side of the Cougars infield, scoring Weinzapfel, with Apiag getting thrown out at the plate trying to score.

Houston would tack-on a single run in the third and two more runs in the fifth for the 10-1 final margin.

Inside the Boxscore

Megan Hodum is the only Governor to reached base in all eight games played this season.

Kylie Campbell’s consecutive-game hit streak has reached straight six games.

Megan Hodum’s stolen base versus Bosie State was the 28th of her career, tying Brittany Williams (2007-10) for 10th-place all-time in program history.

Skylar Sheridan recorded a pinch-hit single versus Boise State, making the Govs 2-for-6 in pinch-hitting opportunities this season.

Brie Howard was hit by a pitch twice in the game versus Houston, the first Gov to be hit twice in the same game since Vincheniza DiBenedetto versus SIU Edwardsville on March 2st1, 2016.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season. Visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to action tomorrow afternoon at 1:30pm at the Tiger Classic, with a rematch versus Bosie State, followed by a 6:30pm evening contest versus tournament host and No. 6 nationally ranked LSU.