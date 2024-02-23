Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball welcomes North Alabama to F&M Bank Arena, Saturday

Austin Peay (14-13 | 7-6 ASUN) vs. North Alabama (11-16 | 7-7 ASUN)

Saturday, February 24th, 2024 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts North Alabama for Senior Night in a Saturday 2:00pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (14-13, 7-6 ASUN) clinched an Atlantic Sun Conference Championship berth on Thursday with its 54-42 win over Central Arkansas.

Shamarre Hale led the way for the APSU Govs, scoring 17 points. Cur’Tiera Haywood was behind her with 15 points, going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. La’Nya Foster grabbed a team-high eight rebounds as Anala Nelson and Sandra Lin picked up three assists each.

North Alabama (11-16, 7-7 ASUN) enters Saturday’s contest after a 67-53 loss at Lipscomb. Alyssa Clutter and Alexis Callins each had 12 points, and Clutter had a team-high of six rebounds.

This will be the fifth meeting of the Govs and the Lions, with the Govs leading the series, 3-1. The last meeting of the two teams was a 79-75 Governor loss in Florence.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Ethan Schmidt, PxP; Barry Gresham, Analyst)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young‘s 51 wins are the most by a head coach in their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with 4.0 blocks per game and a 44.2 field-goal percentage.

Shamarre Hale is third in the conference with 31 blocks, 1.19 blocks per game, and 114 free throw attempts.

Hale is ranked sixth with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Anala Nelson has started in 55 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college.

Nelson ranks third in the conference with 106 assists and 3.9 assists per game.

Graduate transfer Cur’Tiera Haywood leads the APSU Govs with 35 three-pointers.

About the North Alabama Lions

Their Head Coach: Missy Tiber is in her eleventh season with the Lions and is 166-145 in her time in Florence. She is 352-301 over her 23-year career span.

2023-24 Record: 11-16, 7-7 ASUN

2022-23 Record: 15-15, 10-8 ASUN

Last Season Result: lost to Lipscomb, 63-53, in the ASUN Conference Championship Tournament quarterfinals.

Notable Returner: Alexis Callins is in her senior season at North Alabama. She averaged 14.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Her season high of 27 points came on November 21st against UT Martin.

Notable Newcomer: Veronaye Charlton is in her freshman season at North Alabama after prepping at Norcross High School. She has started in all 19 games she has played and averages 10.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Her career-high 25 points came against Tennessee Tech on December 21st.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team rounds out the regular season with a February 29th, 6:00pm game at Eastern Kentucky and a March 2nd noon game at Bellarmine.