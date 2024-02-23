60.6 F
Friday, February 23, 2024
City of Clarksville to cover Downtown Furniture in Black Satin Powder Coating

From green to satin black, downtown Clarksville outdoor furniture and fixtures are being re-covered with a new color and finish.
City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department is temporarily removing downtown Clarksville outdoor furniture beginning this week.

Clarksville Street Department Director David Smith said the furniture pieces are being sent off to Powder Coat Art in Lebanon, Tennessee, for a new powder coating. They are being re-covered in a satin black finish.

“We are going to pull down furniture, including the benches, trash cans, and light poles, one side of each downtown block at a time,” Smith said.

The City has alerted downtown business owners and operators.

“We’ve already met with the Downtown Clarksville Association and advised them it was coming,” Smith said.

“Our first focus area will be on Strawberry Alley, on the southern portion of the roadway, between First Street and Second Street. Then, we’ll jump across the road, and continue on, street-by-street, from there,” he said.

The entire downtown project has an estimated completion timetable of about six months.

