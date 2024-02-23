Clarksville Gas and Water Department offers Fraud Awareness Tips

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) recently learned of an attempted phone scam in its service area and advises the public to be cautious and aware of potential fraud and scams by phone or other methods.

The suspected phone scam artist claimed to be a representative of a public utility service and attempted to collect personal and banking information from a customer.

Clarksville Gas & Water employs an Interactive Voice Response (IVR), automated phone system, to remind customers to pay past due accounts, but if in doubt, please call the office at 931.645.7400 to check the status of your utility account or access your account online, www.clarksvillegw.com. A friendly customer service representative is happy to help with any questions about your account.

Phone Scam Prevention Tips

Hang up right away! Do not continue to converse with an unsolicited caller who is gathering information while keeping you on the line.

Never trust the call ID number; the displayed telephone number can be manipulated with software.

Authenticate phone calls from unsolicited parties who demand your information for payment. Call the customer service number on your utility bill. This will ensure you are speaking to a real representative.

Never be pressured to make payment by prepaid debit cards or wire transfers. This is a huge warning sign. Never give your personal or banking information to an unverified caller.

Always document details, report misleading or suspicious communications right away and take measures to protect your identity and financial information. Anti-Fraud Hotline (U.S. Senate Aging Committee): 855.303.9470

Report Fraud and Scams

The following are online resource links to learn more about fraud, scam prevention, and how to report a complaint.

Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs: https://www.tn.gov/attorneygeneral/working-for-tennessee/consumer-affairs.html

Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee: www.bbb.org, https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

Federal Communications Commission: www.fcc.gov, www.ReportFraud.ftc.gov

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com