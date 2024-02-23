Clarksville Police Department To Undergo CALEA On-Site Assessment

Clarksville, TN – A representative for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), will visit the City of Clarksville to conduct an on-site assessment starting Monday, March 25th, 2024, through Thursday, March 28th, 2024.

This is part of the re-accreditation process for the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), which occurs every four years under the current guidelines. During the evaluation, the site-based assessor will focus on four areas: Training, Internal Affairs & Citizen’s Complaints, Response to Critical Incidents, and Traffic Operations.

CALEA is a non-profit organization governed by a board of 21 law enforcement professionals from the public and private sectors that provide accreditation for law enforcement agencies upon meeting an established set of professional standards and the accreditation process is entirely voluntary.

The Clarksville Police Department obtained its first CALEA accreditation award for advanced law enforcement in 2010 and was last re-accredited in 2020. This will make the 5th Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation Program award for CPD.

Community members can learn about CALEA Accreditation at the Clarksville Police Department’s website at www.clarksvilletn.gov/940/CALEA-Accreditation.

Also, anyone who would like to comment on the agency’s compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status may do so on the CALEA Accreditation Public Comment Portal at https://cimrs2.calea.org/287.

Since initial accreditation, the Clarksville Police Department has received re-accreditation four times, each time improving and evolving our agency’s policies on subjects ranging from department-wide use of body-worn cameras to use of force.

For additional information regarding CALEA and the accreditation process contact CPD’s Accreditation Manager, Sergeant Thomas Tranberg at 931.648.0656 ext. 5482