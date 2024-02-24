APSU Baseball blanks Maryland Eastern Shore, 10-0

Clarksville, TN – Starting pitcher Andrew Devine tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a 10-0 victory in seven innings against Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Devine (2-0) allowed only one hit on the afternoon, a first-inning one-out double by UMES’ Danny Sadler Jr. He then retired eight consecutive batters before allowing a leadoff walk to Sadler Jr. in the fourth.

That was the last baserunner he allowed as he retired the 12 batters – striking out seven. Devine finished the day with 12 strikeouts – the first Govs pitcher since 2019 with a dozen strikeouts in a game.

Austin Peay (6-1), which won its sixth straight game, would provide Devine with all the offense he needed with two runs in the first inning. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, and first baseman Harrison Brown supplied the second run.

Center fielder John Bay doubled the APSU Govs lead with a two-run home run in the second inning. He also finished the scoring with a second two-run home run in the fifth inning, providing the runs needed for the run-rule victory.

Bay finished the day 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI to pace the APSU offense. Catcher Trevor Conley and Harrison Brown had two hits, including a double, and second baseman Mateo Hernandez hit a double for his first collegiate hit.

UMES (0-5) used three pitchers in the outing, with starter Tyler Prather (0-2) taking the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits in his two-inning outing.

Austin Peay State University baseball and UMES close their three-game series with a noon Sunday outing at The Hand.