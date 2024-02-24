APSU Baseball crushes Maryland Eastern Shore 15-5

Clarksville, TN – Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green hit his fifth home run of 2024, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s offense pounded out seven doubles in a 15-5 nonconference victory against Maryland Eastern Shore, Friday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (5-1), which won its fifth straight game, broke the game open in the fourth inning as it struck for seven runs – all with two outs. Miller-Green’s grand slam provided the inning’s first runs. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar, first baseman Harrison Brown, and center fielder John Bay each had RBI after the home run as APSU built a 10-1 lead.

The Governors would tack on four runs in the fifth, with Miller-Green getting his fifth RBI courtesy of a groundout in the inning. Left fielder Clayton Gray and Brown also had RBI as the APSU lead hit 14-1.

Maryland Eastern Shore (0-4) battled back in the sixth inning, scoring four runs and cutting the deficit to 14-5. A pair of Austin Peay State University errors led to the Hawks’ first run and also helped extend the inning. Right fielder Jordan Peart provided a run with a single, center fielder Anders Brown pushed in a run when a pitch hit him, and designated hitter Derrick Mayes II provided the final run.

After two scoreless innings, Austin Peay State University kickstarted its winning push when Harrison Brown doubled into the right-field corner to start the eighth. Bay followed with a walk, and second baseman Ambren Voitik moved the runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Jayden Brown closed the game with a dying line drive that fell just in front of the UMES fielder for an RBI single.

APSU starting pitcher Jacob Weaver (1-0) picked up the win with a six-inning outing that saw him allow five runs (two earned) on eight hits. He struck out seven batters, tying his career-high, Khaden Washington closed the game with two scoreless innings, striking out five of the eight batters he faced.

Harrison Brown tied an Austin Peay State University single-game record with three doubles in his 4-for-5, three RBI. Gazdar continued his hot start to 2024 with a 4-for-5 outing. Jaden Brown broke through against the Hawks, going 3-for-5 with two RBI.

UMES first baseman Ulysses Luciano paced his team’s 10-hit effort with a 3-for-4 performance. Mayes and third baseman Quentin Smith also had two hits.

Hawks starter Joe Kelly (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits in a 3.2-inning outing.

Austin Peay State University and UMES continue their three-game series with a noon, Saturday contest at Hand Park.