APSU Men’s Basketball drops home game to Lipscomb, 90-85

Clarksville, TN – Graduate student guard Dezi Jones scored a career-high 30 points; however, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team had an eight-game home winning streak come to an end following a 90-85 loss against Atlantic Sun Conference foe Lipscomb, Saturday, at F&M Bank Arena in a game that featured 15 lead changes in the final 20 minutes.

Jones’ 30 points are tied for the third-most by a Governor this season and surpass his previous career-high of 28 set against Rider last season while he was at Quinnipiac. Jones now has scored 20-plus in four-straight games and seven times overall in ASUN Conference play.

Sai Witt followed Jones in scoring with 23 points, marking his sixth-straight double-figure scoring night and his fourth 20-point performance of the season.

After Lipscomb (18-11, 9-5 ASUN) scored the game’s first basket on a three-pointer 58 seconds in, a Jones mid-range jumper and Isaac Haney three-pointer put Austin Peay (15-14, 8-6 ASUN) in the lead, where they would stay for the majority of the opening half.

The APSU Govs extended their scoring run to 13 points after going up a 13-3 with 14:20 remaining in the opening frame.

The Bisons ended a nearly five-minute scoring drought on the possession following a Witt layup – which put the APSU Govs up by 10 – and quickly trimmed their deficit to five prior to the under-12 media timeout after making their second triple of the night.

Lipscomb tied the game at 24 with 6:59 remaining in the period after making 7-of-9 shots in a five-minute span. After exchanging scores following the stalemate, the Govs regained the advantage and took a 37-36 lead going into the half.

The first basket of the second half sparked the game’s second lead change, with Lipscomb’s Cody Head making a driving layup to give the Bisons their first lead since the game’s opening score. Haney knocked down his second triple of the evening the next possession, and each of the first 10 scores of the second half resulted in lead changes.

Lipscomb extended its lead to a then-game-high five points eight minutes into the half, but a pair of Haney points from the charity stripe began a 6-0 scoring run for APSU, as it regained a slim, 60-59 lead halfway through the second period.

The two teams continued to battle back and forth until Lipscomb began to pull away with under 90 seconds remaining after hitting a three-pointer to take a seven-point lead.



Lipscomb made 11 of its 12 final shots of the final 7:29 and knocked down a pair of last-second free throws to secure the win.

The Difference

Lipscomb’s late surge and turnovers.

The Bisons made 10-straight attempts from the field – which features a trio of three-pointers – between the 7:29 and 1:24 mark in the second half, while also making each of their attempts from the stripe.

The Bisons forced 12 Governors’ turnovers and scored 15 points off such. The 12 turnovers are the second-most by the APSU Govs in ASUN play.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University’s ASUN-best five-game winning streak came to an end. The result also was the Govs’ second-ever loss at F&M Bank Arena and first since November 29th against Morehead State.

Dezi Jones became the fourth Governor to score 30 points this season and third to accomplish such in ASUN Conference action.

Jones now has scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 games, and also has tallied at least 20 points in four-straight games.

Sai Witt’s 23 points are his third-most this season, as he now has scored at least 10 points in six-straight games.

Freshman Dez White led Austin Peay State University in rebounding for the first time in his career with a season-high nine boards.

With a trio of three points tonight, Ja’Monta Black brought his season total to 98 and now is just five away from passing Todd Babington for the most in a single season in program history.

Despite the loss, the Governors still lead the all-time series against Lipscomb, 40-37, and are 18-14 against the Bisons in Clarksville.

With Isaac Haney’s three-pointer 1:53 into Saturday’s contest, he extended Austin Peay’s record of consecutive games with a three-pointer to 695, a streak that began February 23rd, 2002.

Coach’s Corner

With Head Coach Corey Gipson

On his takeaways… “The way I feel now, I would feel the same had we gotten the outcome we wanted. I would not have felt any different. I think the fan base and the guys would feel different because of the outcome, and it would secure a little more confidence in a top-four seed in the ASUN Championship… but in regards to how our guys played, they played phenomenal. I think this was a game between two teams that do not make any excuses for any part of their season and I think both teams really laid it on the line in the right type of way and everything just went in the way of Lipscomb, but they deserved it, they earned it they went on the road and fought for it, and I respect that.”

On his message to Govs Nation… “When I first took the head coaching position here and when I spoke to the people on that day, I said not to come to a game because there starts to be success. I told them that I was very disappointed from afar when I saw the lack of attendance when the team was having some struggles. I just want the diehard, the unconditional lovers to continue to do what they are doing. I have been very impressed and pleased with the support we have had this season. I think it is special, I think it is a true sixth man. As long as we continue to stay on track and people continue to support and come out, it will really make a difference in our guys and shows that we have a community that is willing to help push the wagon. As long as we stay that way, we’ll be fine. I am loving the energy this crowd has been giving off. The “Let’s Go Peay” chants tonight were awesome.”

