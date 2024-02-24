BBB issues a Warning about New Email Scam

Nashville, TN – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about a new email scam involving scammers posing as friends to manipulate individuals into sending money or sensitive information.

Robyn Householder, President & CEO, provides more information on how the scam works. “You get an email that appears to be from a friend or family member. The message looks harmless and casual—like something a friend might really write, the message even ends with sent from my iPhone. The request sounds reasonable, but it ends with you losing money.”

BBB provides four tips to help you avoid this scam.

Verify Requests: If you receive an unusual request via email, always reach out to your friend directly through a trusted method, such as a call or text, to confirm the legitimacy of the request. Never blindly respond to requests for money without confirming the authenticity. Beware of Gift Card Requests: Scammers often ask victims to purchase gift cards on their behalf, claiming various reasons such as a birthday gift for a relative. Avoid doing business with anyone who insists on payment with gift cards, as providing the card information is equivalent to sending cash. Scrutinize Casual Emails: Be cautious when receiving casual emails from friends or family members that seem out of the ordinary. Scammers may use familiar language to make their requests sound genuine. Always verify the legitimacy of such requests before acting. Protect Gift Card Information: Once a gift card is purchased, refrain from sharing the PIN or sending a photo of the card’s back. Scammers exploit this information to access the funds, and it is challenging to recover the money once it’s gone.

To report suspected fraud, consumers are encouraged to file a complaint with the BBB, visit BBB.org/Scamtracker, and contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877.FTC.Help.