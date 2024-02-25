Austin Peay State University Softball comes up short against Houston,

Baton Rouge, LA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team saw it’s late-inning rally versus Houston come up short, Sunday, on the final day of the LSU Tiger Classic, as the Governors fell to the Cougars, 5-3.

The Governors (5-6) trailed the Cougars (12-4) by a 5-0 score heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, only getting one runner on base over the first four innings versus Houston, that coming via a walk to Skylar Sheridan to lead-off the third inning.

But in the fifth, Brie Howard and Sheridan opened the inning with back-to-back walks followed an out later by an infield single by Gabi Apiag to load the bases.

That brought up lead-off hitter Jaya Herring, who reached on an infield single to short, scoring Howard from third for the Govs first run of the day.

The APSU Govs continued to cut into Houston’s lead in the sixth, scoring twice to cut the deficit to just two runs, 5-3.

Kylie Campbell would open the inning by reaching on throwing error by the Cougars’ pitcher and move into scoring position at second base an out later, as pinch hitter Mykenzi Duke drew a walk.

Charley Pursley would replace Duke at first as a pinch runner, with Howard coming to the plate.

After seeing two balls to open the at bat, Howard hammered a single into left-center field scoring Campbell and Pursley to cut the Cougars lead to just two runs, 5-3.

APSU pitcher Samantha Miener held Houston off the scoreboard in the top of the seventh, giving the Govs a final chance to tie or win the game in their final at bat.

Austin Peay State University would get off to a good start, with Apiag reaching on an error, but was erased on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Herring – who was then also tagged out on the play when the umpires ruled, she turned and made an attempt to go to second after passing first.



Austin Peay State University wouldn’t go down quietly though, with Morgan Zuege and Campbell reached on back-to-back singles, bring up Roberts as the possible winning run, but she would groundout to shortstop to end the game with the Govs rally coming up short.

Inside the Boxscore

Skylar Sheridan set a single-game career best with two walks.

Morgan Zuege has recorded hits in four straight games.

Brie Howard recorded a single-game career high five putouts.

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase season tickets by contacting the APSU Ticket Office through an online form. For more information, please call the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season. Visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team opens the home part of its 2024 schedule at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on Thursday at 5:00pm, as they host Big 12 Conference member Kansas to open a 13-game homestand.