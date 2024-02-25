Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis drops 6-1 match to Vanderbilt

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis dropped a 6-1 decision to Vanderbilt on Sunday in Nashville at the Brownlee O. Curry Jr. Tennis Center.

The Governors dropped the doubles point with losses from the No. 1 and No. 3 positions. The No. 2 match was unfinished at 5-5.

In doubles, Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov fell to Anessa Lee and Celia-Bell Mohr, 6-2 ?on court 1. Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana dropped a 6-4 decision to Sonya Macavei and Molly Staff ?on court 3. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen’s match against Valeria Ray and Bridget Stammel was suspended, 5-5

Pauline Bruns earned the Govs their sole point with her 2-6, 6-1, 10-2 win over Vanderbilt’s Amy Stevens.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team faces Alabama-Birmingham in a February 29th, 1:00pm match in Birmingham, Alabama.

Results vs. Vanderbilt

Doubles

Singles