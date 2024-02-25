38.8 F
Big Brothers Big Sisters Big Night of Bourbon

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville hosts Big Night of Bourbon. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – In November, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville hosted it inaugural Big Night of Bourbon, a fundraiser at The Ruby Cora event center, that promised “an unforgettable night filled with exquisite Bourbon tastings, a delectable dinner, and a captivating silent auction.”

BBBS Clarksville’s Executive Director, Sandra Brandon said the organization has been around since 1975, making it one of the oldest non-profits in the area. “We’ve helped tens of thousands over the years. We currently have 85 ‘Littles’, which is good, but we want to continue to grow.

“We do Bowl for Kids Sake every year, and this is our first Big Night of Bourbon event. We’re hoping this will become our second anchor annual fundraiser. Hard Truth, Legends and Casey Jones Distillers all came out for us. We appreciate them so much, volunteering their time and product for this worthy cause. And we thank all our volunteers and wonderful supporters for making this event successful.”

