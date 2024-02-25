71.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 26, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department releases update on Wreck with Injuries on Fort Campbell...
News

Clarksville Police Department releases update on Wreck with Injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Zaxbys

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Fatal Crash Investigators responded to the crash that occurred last night on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) in front of Zaxbys at 1694 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

A woman was traveling southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard and was rear-ended by another motorist in a white Jeep. The woman was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported to be in stable condition.

A witness saw the white Jeep shortly after the crash traveling North on Fort Campbell Boulevard and relayed information to the 911 center. Contact was made with the driver close to Tiny Town Road, and they were taken into custody.

This is still an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656 ext. 5367.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Softball comes up short against Houston,
Next article
Marsha Blackburn Report: Growing Momentum For The Kids Online Safety Act
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online