APSU Men’s Tennis travels to Huntsville for match against Alabama A&M

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team takes on Alabama A&M University in a Monday 1:00pm match in Huntsville, Alabama.

Austin Peay (3-2) enters Monday’s matchup after falling 6-1 to Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Giovanni Becchis earned the APSU Govs’ lone point with his 7-6, 4-6, 10-5 victory over Cumberland’s Martin Muller. Tom Bolton and Becchis defeated Cumberland’s Manuel Fernandez Guede and Lucas Duran in a 6-2 decision, but the Govs would not earn the doubles point.

This is the third meeting between Austin Peay State University and Alabama A&M, with the APSU Govs winning the first two matchups. Monday’s match will be the first one since the Governor’s 4-0 victory in 2010.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to Murfreesboro, Tennessee where they will face Middle Tennessee in a February 27th 5:00pm match.