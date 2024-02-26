APSU Softball releases 2024 Season Promotional Schedule

Clarksville, TN – With the first home softball games later this week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department has announced the upcoming promotional schedule for the Governors’ 27 home games of the 2024 season.

After beginning their season with 11 straight road contests, the Governors begin a 13-game homestand with a Thursday 5:00pm contest against Kansas on Cheryl Holt Field at Cathi Maynard Park.

In collaboration with Clarksville’s Hometown Team and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Library, the Govs will host a book drive for the contest against the Jayhawks and also the three-day Governors Classic, March 1st-3rd. All books will be donated to the public library.

Austin Peay State University then hosts Saint Louis on its first day of the Governors Classic, with the contest – and all four of APSU’s four Friday home games – being a Red Out for See Red Friday! The first 50 fans will also receive glow sticks.

Throughout the Govs’ home games this season, Austin Peay State University has implemented daily themes such as Bingo Wednesdays, See Red Fridays, Sing Along and Swag Saturdays, and Signature Sundays.

Fans also will not want to miss the remainder of the APSU Govs first tournament, as APSU will be hosting a Dr. Seuss birthday party on Saturday, with there also being a bookmark-making craft station in celebration of National Read Across America Day. The following day, fans are invited to come dressed as their favorite book character when they come cheer on the Govs for a doubleheader.

After the Governors Classic, Austin Peay State University hosts Lipscomb for a StrikeOut Caner and PEAYnk out game on March 6th before preparing for the three-day Cathi Maynard Invitational, March 8th-10th.

The APSU Govs will be celebrating LeadHer and International Women’s Day on the first day of the tournament, with Greek and Taylor Swift Day the following day, and the tournament wrapping up with a father-daughter picnic on Sunday.

From the play on the field to numerous activities and giveaways each game, and much more, fans will not want to miss a single one of Austin Peay State University softball this season!

See below for the entire promotional schedule for the Austin Peay State University softball team. Check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Govs on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) for updates, news, and more special offers throughout the 2024 season.

Tickets

APSU Softball Schedule

All Wednesday Games

Bingo Wednesday

All Friday Games

See Red Friday. All Friday games are Red Outs

Friday Night Lights: The first 50 fans will receive glow sticks

All Saturday Games

Sing-Along Saturday

Swag Saturday: All Govs home runs will be celebrated with a t-shirt toss

All Sunday Games

Signature Sunday: Every Sunday will feature postgame autograph sessions

February 29th – vs. Kansas, 5:00pm

The home opener: Clarksville’s Hometown Team Night

Book drive

March 1st-3rd – Governors Classic Friday: vs. Saint Louis, 6 :00pm

Red Out

Book Drive

Friday Night Lights: The first 50 fans receive glow sticks

Saturday: vs. Indiana State, 3:00pm | vs. IUPUI, 5:30pm

Book Drive

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party

Making bookmarks

Home run t-shirt toss

Sunday: vs. IUPUI, 3:00pm | vs. Saint Louis, 5:30pm

Book drive

Favorite book character costume contest

Free hot chocolate

Postgame autograph sessions

March 6th – vs. Lipscomb, 4:00pm

Strike Out Cancer Night

PEAYnk Out

Bingo Wednesday

March 8th-10th – Cathi Maynard Invitational

Friday: vs. Rhode Island, 3:30pm | vs. Bradley, 6:00pm

All about the ladies: LeadHer & International Women’s Day

Red Out

Saturday: vs. Akron, 1:00pm | vs. Rhode Island, 3:30pm

Greek Day

Taylor Swift Day with sing alongs

Home run t-shirt toss

Sunday: vs. Bradley, 1:00pm

Father-daughter picnic

Postgame autograph sessions

March 13th – vs. Ohio State, 5:00pm

Bingo Wednesday

Girl Scouts Day

March 16th-17th – vs. Central Arkansas

Friday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm

Bark in the Park

Sing-Along Saturday

Home run t-shirt toss

Saturday: 1:00pm

Military Appreciation Day

Postgame autographs

March 28th-30th – Bellarmine

Thursday: 6:00pm

Faith & Family Weekend

Friday: 3:00pm

Faith & Family Weekend

Red Out

Saturday: 12:30pm

Faith & Family Weekend

Sing-Along Saturday

Home run t-shirt toss

Hoppy Easter!

April 10th – vs. UT Martin, 4:00pm

Youth Night

April 20th-21st – vs. Queens

Saturday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm

Alumni Weekend

80’s Night

Dress like a celebrity from the 80’s

Sing-Along Saturday

Home run t-shirt toss

Sunday: 1:00pm

Alumni Weekend

90’s Night

Postgame autographs

April 24th – vs. Tennessee Tech, 4:00pm

Teacher Appreciation Night

Bingo Wednesday

April 27th-28th – vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Saturday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm

Sundae on a Saturday, free ice cream

Sing-Along Saturday

Home run t-shirt toss

Sunday: 12:00pm