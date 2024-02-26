APSU Softball releases 2024 Season Promotional Schedule

Clarksville, TN – With the first home softball games later this week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department has announced the upcoming promotional schedule for the Governors’ 27 home games of the 2024 season.
After beginning their season with 11 straight road contests, the Governors begin a 13-game homestand with a Thursday 5:00pm contest against Kansas on Cheryl Holt Field at Cathi Maynard Park.
In collaboration with Clarksville’s Hometown Team and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Library, the Govs will host a book drive for the contest against the Jayhawks and also the three-day Governors Classic, March 1st-3rd. All books will be donated to the public library.
Austin Peay State University then hosts Saint Louis on its first day of the Governors Classic, with the contest – and all four of APSU’s four Friday home games – being a Red Out for See Red Friday! The first 50 fans will also receive glow sticks.
Throughout the Govs’ home games this season, Austin Peay State University has implemented daily themes such as Bingo Wednesdays, See Red Fridays, Sing Along and Swag Saturdays, and Signature Sundays.
Fans also will not want to miss the remainder of the APSU Govs first tournament, as APSU will be hosting a Dr. Seuss birthday party on Saturday, with there also being a bookmark-making craft station in celebration of National Read Across America Day. The following day, fans are invited to come dressed as their favorite book character when they come cheer on the Govs for a doubleheader.
After the Governors Classic, Austin Peay State University hosts Lipscomb for a StrikeOut Caner and PEAYnk out game on March 6th before preparing for the three-day Cathi Maynard Invitational, March 8th-10th.
The APSU Govs will be celebrating LeadHer and International Women’s Day on the first day of the tournament, with Greek and Taylor Swift Day the following day, and the tournament wrapping up with a father-daughter picnic on Sunday.
From the play on the field to numerous activities and giveaways each game, and much more, fans will not want to miss a single one of Austin Peay State University softball this season!
See below for the entire promotional schedule for the Austin Peay State University softball team. Check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Govs on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) for updates, news, and more special offers throughout the 2024 season.
APSU Softball Schedule
All Wednesday Games
- Bingo Wednesday
All Friday Games
- See Red Friday. All Friday games are Red Outs
- Friday Night Lights: The first 50 fans will receive glow sticks
All Saturday Games
- Sing-Along Saturday
- Swag Saturday: All Govs home runs will be celebrated with a t-shirt toss
All Sunday Games
- Signature Sunday: Every Sunday will feature postgame autograph sessions
February 29th – vs. Kansas, 5:00pm
- The home opener: Clarksville’s Hometown Team Night
- Book drive
March 1st-3rd – Governors Classic Friday: vs. Saint Louis, 6 :00pm
- Red Out
- Book Drive
- Friday Night Lights: The first 50 fans receive glow sticks
Saturday: vs. Indiana State, 3:00pm | vs. IUPUI, 5:30pm
- Book Drive
- Dr. Seuss Birthday Party
- Making bookmarks
- Home run t-shirt toss
Sunday: vs. IUPUI, 3:00pm | vs. Saint Louis, 5:30pm
- Book drive
- Favorite book character costume contest
- Free hot chocolate
- Postgame autograph sessions
March 6th – vs. Lipscomb, 4:00pm
- Strike Out Cancer Night
- PEAYnk Out
- Bingo Wednesday
March 8th-10th – Cathi Maynard Invitational
Friday: vs. Rhode Island, 3:30pm | vs. Bradley, 6:00pm
- All about the ladies: LeadHer & International Women’s Day
- Red Out
Saturday: vs. Akron, 1:00pm | vs. Rhode Island, 3:30pm
- Greek Day
- Taylor Swift Day with sing alongs
- Home run t-shirt toss
Sunday: vs. Bradley, 1:00pm
- Father-daughter picnic
- Postgame autograph sessions
March 13th – vs. Ohio State, 5:00pm
- Bingo Wednesday
- Girl Scouts Day
March 16th-17th – vs. Central Arkansas
Friday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm
- Bark in the Park
- Sing-Along Saturday
- Home run t-shirt toss
Saturday: 1:00pm
- Military Appreciation Day
- Postgame autographs
March 28th-30th – Bellarmine
Thursday: 6:00pm
- Faith & Family Weekend
Friday: 3:00pm
- Faith & Family Weekend
- Red Out
Saturday: 12:30pm
- Faith & Family Weekend
- Sing-Along Saturday
- Home run t-shirt toss
- Hoppy Easter!
April 10th – vs. UT Martin, 4:00pm
- Youth Night
April 20th-21st – vs. Queens
Saturday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm
- Alumni Weekend
- 80’s Night
- Dress like a celebrity from the 80’s
- Sing-Along Saturday
- Home run t-shirt toss
Sunday: 1:00pm
- Alumni Weekend
- 90’s Night
- Postgame autographs
April 24th – vs. Tennessee Tech, 4:00pm
- Teacher Appreciation Night
- Bingo Wednesday
April 27th-28th – vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Saturday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm
- Sundae on a Saturday, free ice cream
- Sing-Along Saturday
- Home run t-shirt toss
Sunday: 12:00pm
- Senior Day
- Super Hero Day
- Postgame autographs