73.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Softball releases 2024 Season Promotional Schedule
Sports

APSU Softball releases 2024 Season Promotional Schedule

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – With the first home softball games later this week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department has announced the upcoming promotional schedule for the Governors’ 27 home games of the 2024 season.

After beginning their season with 11 straight road contests, the Governors begin a 13-game homestand with a Thursday 5:00pm contest against Kansas on Cheryl Holt Field at Cathi Maynard Park.

In collaboration with Clarksville’s Hometown Team and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Library, the Govs will host a book drive for the contest against the Jayhawks and also the three-day Governors Classic, March 1st-3rd. All books will be donated to the public library. 

Austin Peay State University then hosts Saint Louis on its first day of the Governors Classic, with the contest – and all four of APSU’s four Friday home games – being a Red Out for See Red Friday! The first 50 fans will also receive glow sticks.

Throughout the Govs’ home games this season, Austin Peay State University has implemented daily themes such as Bingo Wednesdays, See Red Fridays, Sing Along and Swag Saturdays, and Signature Sundays.

Fans also will not want to miss the remainder of the APSU Govs first tournament, as APSU will be hosting a Dr. Seuss birthday party on Saturday, with there also being a bookmark-making craft station in celebration of National Read Across America Day. The following day, fans are invited to come dressed as their favorite book character when they come cheer on the Govs for a doubleheader.

After the Governors Classic, Austin Peay State University hosts Lipscomb for a StrikeOut Caner and PEAYnk out game on March 6th before preparing for the three-day Cathi Maynard Invitational, March 8th-10th.

The APSU Govs will be celebrating LeadHer and International Women’s Day on the first day of the tournament, with Greek and Taylor Swift Day the following day, and the tournament wrapping up with a father-daughter picnic on Sunday.

From the play on the field to numerous activities and giveaways each game, and much more, fans will not want to miss a single one of Austin Peay State University softball this season!

See below for the entire promotional schedule for the Austin Peay State University softball team. Check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Govs on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) for updates, news, and more special offers throughout the 2024 season.

Tickets

APSU Softball Schedule

All Wednesday Games

  • Bingo Wednesday

All Friday Games

  • See Red Friday. All Friday games are Red Outs
  • Friday Night Lights: The first 50 fans will receive glow sticks

All Saturday Games

  • Sing-Along Saturday
  • Swag Saturday: All Govs home runs will be celebrated with a t-shirt toss

All Sunday Games

  • Signature Sunday: Every Sunday will feature postgame autograph sessions

February 29th – vs. Kansas, 5:00pm

  • The home opener: Clarksville’s Hometown Team Night
  • Book drive

March 1st-3rd – Governors Classic Friday: vs. Saint Louis, 6 :00pm

  • Red Out
  • Book Drive
  • Friday Night Lights: The first 50 fans receive glow sticks

Saturday: vs. Indiana State, 3:00pm | vs. IUPUI, 5:30pm

  • Book Drive
  • Dr. Seuss Birthday Party
  • Making bookmarks
  • Home run t-shirt toss

Sunday: vs. IUPUI, 3:00pm | vs. Saint Louis, 5:30pm

  • Book drive
  • Favorite book character costume contest
  • Free hot chocolate
  • Postgame autograph sessions

March 6th – vs. Lipscomb, 4:00pm

  • Strike Out Cancer Night
  • PEAYnk Out
  • Bingo Wednesday

March 8th-10th – Cathi Maynard Invitational
Friday: vs. Rhode Island, 3:30pm | vs. Bradley, 6:00pm

  • All about the ladies: LeadHer & International Women’s Day
  • Red Out

Saturday: vs. Akron, 1:00pm | vs. Rhode Island, 3:30pm

  • Greek Day
  • Taylor Swift Day with sing alongs
  •  Home run t-shirt toss

Sunday: vs. Bradley, 1:00pm

  • Father-daughter picnic
  • Postgame autograph sessions

March 13th – vs. Ohio State, 5:00pm

  • Bingo Wednesday
  • Girl Scouts Day

March 16th-17th – vs. Central Arkansas
Friday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm

  • Bark in the Park
  • Sing-Along Saturday
  • Home run t-shirt toss

Saturday: 1:00pm

  • Military Appreciation Day
  • Postgame autographs

March 28th-30th – Bellarmine
Thursday: 6:00pm

  • Faith & Family Weekend

Friday: 3:00pm

  • Faith & Family Weekend
  • Red Out

Saturday: 12:30pm

  • Faith & Family Weekend
  • Sing-Along Saturday
  • Home run t-shirt toss
  • Hoppy Easter!

April 10th – vs. UT Martin, 4:00pm

  • Youth Night

April 20th-21st – vs. Queens
Saturday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm

  • Alumni Weekend
  • 80’s Night
  • Dress like a celebrity from the 80’s
  • Sing-Along Saturday
  • Home run t-shirt toss

Sunday: 1:00pm

  • Alumni Weekend
  • 90’s Night
  • Postgame autographs

April 24th – vs. Tennessee Tech, 4:00pm

  • Teacher Appreciation Night
  • Bingo Wednesday

April 27th-28th – vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Saturday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm

  • Sundae on a Saturday, free ice cream
  • Sing-Along Saturday
  • Home run t-shirt toss

Sunday: 12:00pm

  • Senior Day
  • Super Hero Day
  • Postgame autographs
Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Stone Bluff Way water outage for water main repair
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Advisory starting Tuesday at Noon
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online