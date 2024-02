Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis gets 5-2 Victory over Alabama A&M

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis defeated Alabama A&M, 5-2, Monday in Huntsville, Alabama.

Austin Peay (4-2) earned the early doubles point with by Sota Minami and Aeneas Schuab’s victory over Vence N’Tcha and Arnav Pathange and Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis’s win over Chetanna Amadike and Yin Chih Lan.

Minamai, Schuab, and Becchis kept their early momentum going, taking wins in their singles matches. Glen Arnet defeated Freddie Lawrence, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. Tom Bolton fell to Arnav Pathage, 7-6, (7-5), 6-2 and Javier Tortajada fell to Kai Cowcher, 6-4, 6-0.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team plays Middle Tennessee on Tuesday in a 5:00pm match at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Results vs. the Bulldogs

Doubles

Singles

1. Sota Minami def. Vence N’Tcha, 7-5, 7-5

2. Giovanni Schaub def. Chetanna Amadike, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8

3. Aeneas Schaub def. Yin Chih Lin, 6-4, 6-3

4. Arnav Pathange def. Tom Bolton, 7-6, (7-5), 6-2

5. Kai Cowcher def. Javier Tortajada, 6-4, 6-0

6. Glen Arnet def. Freddie Lawrence, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1