Civil Rights Historical Marker

The unveiling of an historical marker commemorating Clarksville’s Civil Rights Movement. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Commissioner Dr Rashidah Leverett welcomed everyone to an unveiling of a historical marker located in front of the MoCo Courthouse that commemorates Clarksville’s Civil Rights Movement.

In attendance were Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn, Clarksville Mayor Pro Tem Wanda Smith, local NAACP President Jimmie Garland, and several other local leaders.

Rep. Glynn thanked everyone and then said, “I really appreciate you inviting me here to be a part of this. This is so important for CMC to recognize the fight and struggle of African Americans throughout time, and how Clarksville played a part in it. As Jimmie Garland said, ‘we still have a lot of work to do …”

