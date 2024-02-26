Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 26th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 26th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Javi is an adult male, small mixed breed. He is possibly a hound/beagle mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading home with his new family. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Karra is a 3-year-old female Calico cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her new family. She is all about love and attention and will make a great companion. She prefers a home without children. Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Avery is a lovely young female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She does well with other cats and she is very playful, cuddly and absolutely loves attention. She can be a little submissive but does enjoy playing with other kitties. She does love to burrow and hide and would do best in a quieter home.

Avery is just the sweetest girl and can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Walter is a 10-week-old Polydactyl kitten. Has had the first set of kitten vaccines, dewormed, felv/fiv tested neg and comes with a neuter voucher. Walter has extra toe beans ( 6 toes) on his front and back paws.

For more information and application, contact Susan (CATS) at 931.305.8212 by text or leaving a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a sweet 3-4 year old male Pittie mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. He loves to play ball and be around people. Drako will be happy with a fenced yard and a family who will be consistent and take him for walks and daily outings.

Draco was abandoned at a truck stop as a 9-week-old puppy and had patiently been waiting for his forever family to come to find him. He has been loved and protected by his wonderful rescue folks but he’s ready for his very own loving family.

If you would love to add Drako to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Meet Penny! She is a young female Pittie mix. Penny is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is good with children and does ok with some male dogs but can play a bit rough so being the the only pet in the home would be ideal for now as she learns boundaries. Penny is an intense love bug and loves her people. She deserves a family who will love her and give her the best life.

Penny can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus is a 3-year-old male Aussiedoodle. He’s friendly, affectionate and quiet. He is a bit shy at first but warms up. His coat can be long but will need to be regularly groomed as with any doodle. He is fully vetted, microchipped, house-trained, and neutered. Titus is good with other dogs and prefers a home without small children.

Titus will benefit from an active family who will keep him engaged and challenged. Agility, dock diving and barn hunts will utilize his skills and keep him happy.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website, www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Isla! Isla is a small terrier mix. This little girl is super sweet, will be fully vetted before adoption, great with children, gets along with most dogs and is just unsure about cats. She will make some family a wonderful companion!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Baby Heart is a 6-month-old female Tabby, and she is a superstar! Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is very sweet, loyal, loving, playful, good with other cats and cat friendly dogs. She is just a joy to be around.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Maxwell Smart is a Chiweenie/Fiest mix. He is friendly, affectionate, gentle, playful, funny and loves kisses. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is good with kids and other dogs and is just a little gentleman.

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for Maxwell and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Ecmo is a 2 year old female Labrador Retriever. She is fully vetted, HW neg., microchipped, on all preventatives, house/kennel trained and spayed. Ecmo does well with other dogs, cats and children. She is funny, affectionate, loyal, gentle, very smart and athletic! She is just waiting for her forever family to come find her!

Her adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/ecmo or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Woody is a 10-month-old Hound mix. He is fully vetted, house/kennel trained, loves to snuggle and is good with kids ages 10 and up due to his high energy levels. He is curious/wary with cats and can be playful with certain dogs but selective with others. Definitely recommend a meet and greet. Woody is just a happy guy looking for his forever family.

If you want more information on Woody (or even his other siblings still available) and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com