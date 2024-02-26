Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Advisory starting Tuesday at Noon

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The Wind Advisory is in effect from Tuesday, February 27th at noon until Wednesday at 6:00pm

South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

This strong wind can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, ickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.