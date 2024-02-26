Clarksville Police Department identifies Hit & Run suspect from Wreak on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Zaxbys

Clarksville, TN – The driver of the white Jeep involved in the crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Zaxbys on February 24th, 2024, has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Harmon, a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.

He has been charged with Driving Under the Influence, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, open container, and Implied Consent.

This is still an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution. No other information will be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656 ext. 5367.