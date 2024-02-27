APSU Men’s Basketball faces off against Eastern Kentucky at F&M Bank, Wednesday

Austin Peay (15-14 | 8-6 ASUN) vs. Eastern Kentucky (17-11 | 12-2 ASUN)

Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 | 7:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts Eastern Kentucky for its penultimate regular season game in a Wednesday contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00pm.

Austin Peay (15-14, 8-6 ASUN) currently sits fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference standings after having a five-game winning streak and eight-game home winning streak end a 90-85 loss to Lipscomb, Saturday.

Graduate student guard Dezi Jones scored a career-high 30 points in the decision against the Bisons, marking his fourth-straight game with at least 20 points.

The Governors dropped the season’s previous meeting against the 2023-24 ASUN Regular-Season Champions from Eastern Kentucky (17-11, 12-2 ASUN) in a 69-59 decision on January 6th and look to capture their first victory against the longtime rivals since a 94-79 win against the Colonels, February 4th.

APSU’s 121 all-time meetings against EKU are the second-most in program history and trail only the 141 games against archrival Murray State.

Eastern Kentucky is led by Isaiah Cozart and his 15.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Cozart also leads Division I with 101 blocks, is fourth with a 66.0 field-goal percentage, is fifth in offensive rebounds per game at 4.1, and 12th in total rebounds.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University enters the game fifth in the ASUN Conference standings at 8-6 in league play.

Eastern Kentucky claimed the ASUN’s Regular-Season Championship last week and is solidified as the No. 1 seed in next week’s ASUN Championship.

APSU leads the all-time series, 64-57, but EKU has won each of the last three meetings, a streak that began in the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

Austin Peay State University is 5-1 in home ASUN games this season but dropped their last home game against Lipscomb on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky has split its last four road games and defeated Bellarmine on February 17th in its last road game.

Dezi Jones is averaging 23.7 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game over the Governors’ last six games while also shooting 49.0 and 51.6 percent from the field and three-point range, respectively.

Isaiah Cozart leads EKU with 15.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game. His 3.7 blocks per game lead the NCAA.

Ja’Monta Black needs five three-pointers to become Austin Peay State University’s single-season three-point record holder. He currently has 98, which is third all-time, four behind beating Joe Sibbitt’s record of 101, and five from breaking Todd Babington’s record of 102.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team concludes the regular season with Alumni Day and Senior Day in a Friday 7:00pm contest against Bellarmine at F&M Bank Arena