APSU Men’s Tennis travels to Murfreesboro for match against Middle Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis faces Middle Tennessee in a Tuesday 5:00pm match in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at the Adams Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (4-2) enters Tuesday’s match after a 5-2 win at Alabama A&M. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub defeated Vence N’Tcha and Arnav Pathange, 6-4, and Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis secured the doubles point with their 5-7 victory over Chetanna Amadike and Yin Chih Lan.

Minamai, Schuab, and Becchis won their singles matches as Glen Arnett defeated Freddie Lawrence, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads down I-24 to play in-state opponent Chattanooga at the UTC Tennis Center.