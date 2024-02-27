72.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis drops 7-0 match to Middle Tennessee

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Falls to Middle Tennessee. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisMurfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team fell to Middle Tennessee, 7-0, Tuesday at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 

Austin Peay (4-4) dropped 6-0 and 6-2 decisions in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches, respectively, allowing Middle Tennessee to gain the early point. Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen fell on court No. 2, with Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis dropping the No. 3 match.

The Governors fell in straight sets to the Blue Raiders in the No. 1-6 positions.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads down Interstate 24 for a  Friday 2:00pm match against Chattanooga. 

Results vs. Middle Tennessee

Doubles

  1. Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub and Karim Al-Amin / Demis Taramonlis, unfinished 1-5
  2. Javier Cueto Ramos / Shu Matsuoka def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis , 6-0
  3. Jakub Kroslak / Kristian Thomas def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi van Galen, 6-2

Singles

1.     Ondrej Horak def. Sota Minami, 6-2, 6-3

2.    Jakub Kroslak def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-3, 7-6

3.   Shu Matsuoka def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-2, 6-0

4.     Karim Al-Amin def. Tom Bolton, 6-3, 6-3

5.     Javier Cueto Ramos def. Javier Tortajada, 6-0, 6-1

6.    Igor Berranger def.  Glen Arnet, 6-0, 6-0

