73.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University’s Ricky Birchfield featured in The Tennessean for Student...
Education

Austin Peay State University’s Ricky Birchfield featured in The Tennessean for Student Press Freedom Day

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University’s Ricky Birchfield. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University’s Ricky Birchfield. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) editor-in-chief of The All State, Ricky Birchfield, was recently highlighted in The Tennessean for Student Press Freedom Day.

This annual event, organized by the Student Press Law Center, aims to raise awareness of student journalists’ challenges while exercising their First Amendment rights.

In the feature, Birchfield discussed the role of student journalism at APSU. He underscored its significance as a reliable platform for students and staff to voice their opinions and as a training ground for budding journalists.

As quoted in The Tennessean, Birchfield said, “Student journalism is an important part of campus because we provide such a unique view. We are a trustworthy place for students and staff to have their voices heard just as much as we’re a place to get real journalistic experience before entering the workforce.”

Birchfield also addressed student journalists’ difficulties, particularly in managing resources and maintaining relationships with key campus figures. He expressed concern about potential threats to free speech in academia and their implications for student journalism.

This feature in The Tennessean is a reflection of Birchfield’s commitment to free speech and journalistic integrity. It also highlights the educational opportunities at APSU, where students are encouraged to participate in activities that foster personal growth and community engagement.

Previous article
Tennessee Titans hire Dennard Wilson, Nick Holz
Next article
APSU Baseball Govs Receive Votes in NCBWA Poll
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online